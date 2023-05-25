Delta speaks as students engage in ‘Snake Bite’ cult activity

The Delta State Government has threatened to shut any school where students engage in cultism.

This followed a trending video of a secondary school where students allegedly engaged in “Snake Bite” cult activities.

The Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who issued the threat on Thursday in Asaba, the statement capital, told newsmen that government had stepped up supervision of schools and any student found culpable would be punished accordingly.

Aniagwu said government would also shut any school where cult activities had been found, adding that the Ministry of Education would increase its supervisory role to end the trend.

He blamed parents, teachers, religious leaders and sundry stakeholders for their negligence and abdication of duties and responsibilities toward their children and wards.

He said: “Let nobody make any mistake to think that cultism is restricted to Delta.

“What we are suffering today flows from the failure of parents of yesterday.

“So parents of today must avoid such pitfalls.

“Beyond the fact that we have asked the supervisory ministry to increase supervision, the authority in any school where cultism is found will be called to answer.”

On the recently-secured N71 billion supplementary budget by the outgoing government, the Commissioner said it was aimed at meeting government’s obligations within the ambit of the law.

He said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration had pledged to work till May 28, the last day of its tenure.

Aniagwu noted also that Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and Governor-elect, was also committed to work till the last day in office as speaker.