Delta Soldiers Killing: Group allegedly behind act makes demand from FG

A militant group, Amagbein Force, suspected to have killed the 17 military personnel at Okuama, Delta State on March 14, 2024, has made a demand from the Federal Government.

A group member, in a video on Tuesday, said he was speaking for the leader, Amagbein, also known as River Lord.

The Nigerian Army had since identified Amagbein as the mastermind of the March 14 killing of its Officers and soldiers.

It tracked him to Igbomotoru community in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State last week, but did not find him.

Amagbein, who banished the royal father of Igbomotoru from his throne, is currently on the run.

The bearded member, who wore a singlet and tied a white band around his head, said the wanted leader is from the same lineage with the Ijaw revolutionary leader, the late Isaac Adaka Boro.

He said: “We, the followers, will stand with Amagbein until death do us apart.

“We are begging the Federal Government to ensure that the waterways security is given to the person doing the right work.

“Bunkering will not stop if the Federal Government refuses to attend to us in a peaceful, easy way.”