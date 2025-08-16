Delta sets up LOC for National Youth Games

The Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission (DSSC), Onoriode Oborevwori, has constituted an eight-man Local Organising Committee (LOC) ahead of the 9th National Youth Games.

Jude Agbeyeke, the media representative of the DSSC, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Friday in Lagos State.

Oborevwori will chair the committee, while a former Commissioner of Sports in the state, Chief Solomon Ogba, will serve as Adviser.

Former Super Eagles defender and board member of the current DSSC board, Sam Sodje, is also on the committee.

Other members include Oghale Ofremu and Henrietta Ehiabor, who are also members of the current DSSC board.

The immediate past Director-General of the State Sports Commission, Festus Ohwojero, and Paul Omamomo-Ojo have also been appointed as members.

The Acting Director-General of the Sports Commission, Emuobo Igalase, will serve as secretary of the committee.

The LOC has been tasked with organising and hosting a successful 9th National Youth Games.

The DSSC has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a world-class event, showcasing Delta’s capacity as Nigeria’s leading state in sports development.

The 9th edition of the National Youth Games will begin on August 26 with contingents from various states arriving in Asaba, the state capital.

