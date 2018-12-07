Delta renews commitment to train medical doctors

The Delta Government on Friday renewed its commitment to the training and retraining of medical doctors in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Health, Dr Minnie Oseji, made this known in Asaba at the 5th Scientific Conference of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba chapter.

She said that capacity building for the doctors would enable them meet up with current trends of technology.

Oseji commended resident doctors in the state for their courage in taking the decision to undergo retraining.

The permanent secretary noted that their decision to embark on post-graduate medical training would help them become specialists.

She urged them to put in their best as the training would help improve their professional capacity for better service delivery.

Oseji recalled that the state ministry of health had conducted three different training programmes for resident doctors in the state during the year.

She called for the incorporation of Hands-on-Training into outreach programmes, noting that data collected can be used for research purposes and presented at professional events.

The permanent secretary also commended the resident doctors for their recent visit and donations to Happy Home Orphanage, Okwe, near Asaba.

She disclosed that the doctors gave free dental and eye care services to children at the orphanage, as well as food items, drugs and clothing.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2018 conference topic was titled “The Impact of CME on Medical Practice in Nigeria – A Critical Appraisal”.

Dr Akpowaye Akpomiemie, the President of the Association of Resident Doctors, FMC Chapter, said the choice of the topic of the conference arose from the need to improve medical practice and review the continuous medical education.

He listed improved welfare and training for members as some of the achievements of the association.

Akpomiemie therefore urged the congress to extend the same support given to him to his successor to enable him take the association to greater heights.

Dr Cletus Otene delivered the keynote lecture on “The Impact of CME on Medical Practice in Nigeria – A Critical Appraisal”.