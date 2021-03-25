The Delta State Police Command on Wednesday stormed a notorious criminal hideout in Oghor community in UDU Local Government Area of the state and arrested 11 hoodlums who had been terrorising the state.

According to the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the assault was led by members of the Eagle-NET special squad and civilian Anti-Cult Unit.

The criminal elements on sighting the police were said to have opened fire on the officers, but were overpowered.

One of the hoodlums, Igah Aminu, was killed, while 11 persons were arrested.

The names of the suspects arrested were: Henry Ogori ‘m’ 25; Kennedy Akpotu ‘m’ 19; Promise Ophiomo ‘m’ 24; Daniel Believe ‘m’ 19; Daniel Sele ‘m’ 25; Paul Zion ‘m’ 25; Igah Aminu ‘m’ 27; Philip Choice ‘m’ 26; Joshua Ogunamen ‘m’ 21; Johnson Opiomo ‘m’ 22; and Joshua Godswill ‘m’ 24.

Exhibits recovered from them included two English-made Beretta pistols, three rounds of live 9mm calibre ammunition and six mobile phones.

According to Edafe, the suspects have confessed to the crime and efforts are being intensified for the possible arrest of the fleeing suspects who escaped with bullet injuries.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Divisional Police Officer of Oghara Division of the Command had led a patrol team to a scene, where an alleged motorcycle snatcher, Gabriel Igodo, 35, was receiving jungle justice from an irate mob.

The suspected had already been beaten black and blue after an unsuccessful attempt to snatch an unregistered Daylong motorcycle from its owner.

His two other accomplices had fled.

He was rushed to the hospital, but died later.

Edafe said one short barrel gun with one live cartridge was recovered from him, while investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Ari Muhammed Ali, has vowed to make the state unbearable for criminal elements.

Ali urged members of the public to continue to support the command by giving vital information to the police, assuring them that their identity will be concealed.