Delta: Police storm cultists’ initiation ceremony, arrest 51, recover arms

The Delta State Police Command has arrested 51 suspected cultists during their initiation ceremony in Ogwashi-Uku area of Delta State.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Asaba.

Edafe said the operatives also recovered assorted arms and ammunition from the suspected cultists nabbed in Eiye Confraternity regalia on Wednesday.

Edafe said the Command’s Commissioner, Ari Muhammed Ali, detailed the command’s Buffalo Patrol Team, operatives from Area Command Ogwashi-Uku and Ogwashi-Uku Division to storm the venue of the initiation at Big Apple Hotel in Ogwashi-Uku following intelligence received.

He said on sighting the police, the suspects took to their heels, with some of them shooting at the operatives.

He added: “But the operatives gave them a hot chase during which 51 suspected cultists were arrested, together with two cut-to-size locally made guns, one expended cartridge as well as Eiye Confraternity regalia.”

The suspects, Edafe said, have been transferred to the Command’s Anti-Cult unit for further investigation.

