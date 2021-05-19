Operatives of the Delta State police command on Saturday May 15, 2021 successfully rescued a kidnapped victim, one Fejiro Okotie, 31, unhurt, and her Honda accord vehicle with registration number ABJ 504BC recovered from her captors.

The Divisional Police Officer of Sapele Division had received a report the previous day that Ms Okotie was about to enter her gate at NDDC Road, Sapele, when three unknown armed men blocked her and drove her away in her Honda Accord vehicle.

As soon as the complaint was received, the DPO Sapele Division, CSP Harrison Nwabuisi, quickly mobilized police operatives from Sapele Division in conjunction with local vigilantes and followed the direction where the kidnappers fled to.

Other DPOs that share boundary with Sapele were also put on the alert, and due to their unrelenting efforts, the kidnappers were sighted on Saturday. They engaged the police operatives in a gun duel but due to the superior firepower of the police, had to abandon their tricycle with registration number ABD739VD and escaped through the bush.

According to the police spokesman in the state, DSP Bright Edafe, one locally made double barrel cut-to-size gun, one locally made single barrel cut-to-size gun with two live cartridges were recovered.

Fejiro Okotie was rescued unhurt and her Honda accord vehicle recovered.

The spokesman said manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.