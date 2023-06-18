Delta Police recover two AK-47 magazines, 52 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition

It was a harvest of arrests as the Delta State Police Command revealed that it has in its net suspected car snatchers and vandals, and recovered AK47 rifles and 52 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

The Command’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, confirmed the great feats recorded over the weekend in a statement.

According to Edafe, the feats came up as a follow-up on the investigation of suspected kidnappers neutralised in Abraka, where one AK-47 rifle was recovered.

He explained that the Divisional Police Officer, Abraka Division again led operatives to comb the surrounding bushes where some of the suspects escaped into.

Edafe added: “The team, upon a thorough search of the bush, recovered two AK-47 magazines, and 52 rounds of AK-47 ammunition. The investigation also revealed that one of the neutralised suspects poses as an internet fraudster and has been using the proceeds gotten from kidnapping to build a 15-room duplex around Orogun, Ughelli North LGA. The effort to arrest the other members of the gang is still ongoing.”