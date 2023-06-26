Delta Police kill fleeing suspected kidnapper, recover rifle, three magazines

The Delta State Police Command has arrested fleeing suspected kidnappers and recovered an AK47 rifle and three magazines.

The State Police spokesman, Bright Edafe, made the revelation in a statement he issued on Sunday in Asaba.

He said that the operation and recoveries were in line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, to Divisional Police Officers and Area Commanders on the need to sanitise their areas by ensuring that criminals do not find comfort in the state.

Edafe explained that the DPO in charge of ‘A’ Division Warri, a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP T. Y. Mahmud, acting on credible intelligence on June 23, 2023 at about 6:45am led operatives of ‘A’ Division Warri and stormed the hideout of a criminal gang located along stadium road Warri.

He said: “The Police arrested a 58 years old suspect and recovered one AK-47 rifle and three magazines. On interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member and armourer of the dreaded ‘bobone’ armed robbery gang terrorising Warri and environs.

“He also gave the police additional information on the location of the other gang members and later led the Police to their hideout along Chevron Road where the team on approaching the hideout, came under serious attack by his gang members, but the suspect while trying to escape, was fatally maimed on his leg, thereby preventing his escape.

“His gang members escaped with gunshot injuries, while the suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment. Manhunt for the other gang members is ongoing.”