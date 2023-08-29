Delta Police foil cult initiation rites, arrest two, recover six guns, ammunition

The Delta State Police Command has foiled a cult initiation ceremony, arrested two suspected cultists and then recovered six guns and ammunition in the state.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bright Edafe, who stated this, explained that the feats were achieved in different breakthroughs recorded by the Command.

He said that in the first case, the police arrested a suspected cultist, and recovered one AK-47 rifle, and one locally fabricated revolver pistol.

In another case, said Edafe, Police operatives foiled cult initiation and recovered one locally fabricated Berretta pistol, and four rounds of live ammunition.

Similarly, policemen from the Delta Command recovered one AK-47 rifle, one pump action gun, two locally made cut-to-size guns and seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Speaking about the first case, Edafe said: “On 26th of August at about 6:am, a police patrol team attached to ‘C’ Division Asaba in a combined effort with vigilante group, while on patrol around second Niger bridge sighted a young man carrying a sack bag, the suspect on noticing the police took to flight leaving behind the sack bag.

“When the bag was searched, one AK-47 rifle was recovered and efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect are ongoing. In an earlier development, on the 20th of August, operatives of the Command De-coy Squad acting on credible intelligence gathered on the activities of one Godfrey Tietie, a notorious cultist who has been terrorising Oghara and environs, stormed his premises in a covert operation and arrested Godfrey Tietie a.k.a Don Baby of Oghara Town in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. The 40-year-old male suspect was arrested at Ogorode Road by Texaco in Sapele and upon search, a locally made revolver pistol was recovered from him. Investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of the Aiye confraternity and is also suspected to be a gunrunner who supplies guns to cultists in Sapele, Oghara, and environs. The investigation is ongoing.”

Also on the 24th of August, at about 2:45 PM, operatives of the Command’s Raiders squad led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Akanya Agboga, stormed a criminal hideout along Isa-Ogwashi-Uku Aniocha South LGA, where some suspected cultists were holding their initiation ceremony.

The suspects on sighting the police took to their heels in a different direction and escaped, on the search of the premises, one locally fabricated Berretta pistol, and four rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

The PPRO also said: “ On the of 16th August, at about 4:PM, based on credible intelligence gathered over the activities of some criminal elements operating within Warri, Udu, Koko and proximate environs, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ekpan Division, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Mr. Aliyu Shaba, led the Surveillance Team and trailed the hoodlums to their hideout located at Aladja Grammar School in Aladja Town Udu Local Government. However, upon sighting the police, the hoodlums took to their heels.

“A search was conducted immediately around the uncompleted building and a sack bag was found. Upon searching the sack bag, the following items were recovered, one AK47 Rifle, one magazine loaded with seven rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one English pump action gun with three live cartridges, and two cut-to-size double barrel guns. Efforts are on top gear to identify and arrest the said hoodlums.

“In a similar occurrence, on the 20th of August 2023 at approximately 3:9PM, the DPO Ekpan received a phone call from one Alhaji of Warri Sapele Road. It was revealed that some group of persons were sighted suspiciously within the yard. However, the civilian security operatives in the yard flashed their torchlight on the suspected criminals who immediately fled and abandoned a sack. Upon close look into the sack, two locally made single barrel guns, all detachable with 18 live cartridges.

“The DPO detailed the men of the division to the scene, where firearms and ammunition were recovered and registered as exhibits. Efforts are on to trace and identify the hoodlums who are still at large.”

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, Wale Abass urged members of the public particularly, parents and guardians to pay close attention to their wards and discourage them from engaging in cultism and other vices.

He added: “Crime does not pay, and the command will do all it takes to ensure that crime does not thrive in the State. He also appeals to members of the public to help the police with any useful, timely, and credible information that will help the command eradicate crime in the state.”