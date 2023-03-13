Delta Police discover bag of rice filled with arms, ammunition

The Delta State Police said it has discovered a bag of rice filled with arms and ammunition.

The State’s spokesman, Bright Edafe, said that on the 12th of March 2023 at about 9:am, operatives of Eagle-Net Special Squad, while on intensive Aberdeen system of patrol, sighted a tricycle with registration number RRU 773 QK, conveying three male occupants.

Edafe said: “They were intercepted and subjected to a search during which a bag containing rice was thoroughly searched, and three locally made guns, one live cartridge, concealed in the bag of rice were recovered. Two of the suspects took to their heels and escaped into the bush, abandoning the tricycle, and the rider named Ahmed Umaru, 26, of Ayingba LGA Kogi state. The tricycle rider was arrested, and the exhibit recovered. Efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects are ongoing.”