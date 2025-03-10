Delta: Police detain anti-cult operative over death of nurse

The Delta State Police Command says it has detained an operative of an Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps in connection with the shooting to death of an auxiliary nurse, Isioma Nwayalani, in Okpanam Community, near Asaba, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 19-year-old victim was allegedly killed by a stray bullet from the gun-wielding operative.

The identity of the Anti-Cult Volunteer Corps operative has yet to be disclosed.

The command’s Spokesperson and a Superintendent of Police, Bright Edafe, confirmed the tragic incident to newsmen on Sunday in Asaba.

Edafe said that the suspect had been caught and presently in police custody.

He said: “Yes, the unfortunate incident is confirmed and we are investigating to unravel the circumstances behind the shooting.

“When the police are through with their investigations, we will update you with the necessary information.”

Eyewitness account said that the deceased was hit by a bullet allegedly fired by the suspect, who was shooting sporadically along with his colleagues, after they returned from a burial in Agbor.

The account further said that the deceased, who worked in a patent medicine store on the ground floor of the building housing the anti-cult office, was hit in the hand and part of her stomach.

The eyewitness said: “Usually, whenever they go out for a burial or any celebration and come back, they will start shooting to herald their return.

“So, that Saturday, at about 6:30pm when they returned and began to shoot, the deceased and her colleague, who were outside, started running back to their store for safety.

“Unfortunately, she was hit on her hand and part of her stomach.”

It was further learnt that the suspect quickly carried the girl into their vehicle and she was rushed to the Delta State Specialist Hospital, near Midwifery, Okpanam, where she later gave up the ghost around 7:30pm.

Meanwhile, a member of the bereaved family, Dr. Christopher Nwayalani, has expressed deep grief over the tragic death of his niece and called for justice.

Nwayalani said: “Our family is in deep shock over the tragic incident.

“Normally, as a Sabbatharian, she always did not go to work on Saturdays.

“However, on that Saturday, she merely went to a salon near her workplace to get her hair done, but since the hair dresser did not open, she decided to keep her colleague company.

“That was how she met her death.

“All the family wants is justice for her.

“Her life was cut short by the recklessness of an excited operative, so we will not want her killing to be swept under the carpet.

“We have made attempts to see the authorities at the anti-cult outfit but nobody is willing to see us.”

In a similar vein, a Delta State-based rights activist, Victor Ojei, who is the lead activist of the Young Nigeria Rights Organisation, has also demanded justice for the deceased.

Ojei said: “The late nurse should get justice.

“There is nothing like an accidental discharge.

“A gun has a safety pin.

“You only cock your gun when you are faced with a threat, else you ensure it is on safety lock.

“It is a criminal offence.

“The actions of the anti-cult member resulting in the death of the nurse in Okpanam can indeed constitute criminal liability.

“The term, accidental discharge, does not absolve an individual from responsibility, especially when negligence or recklessness is involved.”

