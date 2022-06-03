Delta Police Command arrests three suspects, recovers assorted hard drugs

The Police Command in Delta State has apprehended three suspects and recovered assorted substances suspected to be hard drugs from them in Okwagbe Community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state

The State Command’s Spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe, said this in a statement made available to newsmen Friday in Warri.

Edafe who identified the suspects as Alex Johnholt ‘m’, Abe Ujiro ‘f’ and Omoro Joy ‘f’ said that the trio were nabbed Wednesday by the Crack Surveillance Operatives of the police at their hideout.

“On June 1, 2022 at about 1430hrs, the Crack Surveillance Operatives raided the criminal’s hideout at Okwagbe Community.

“Items recovered from them included 105 wraps of SK weeds, six wraps of loud, 16 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine.

“Others were four wraps of Indian hemp, four litres of monkey tail, 60 packs of Razlers and one Indian hemp grinding device,” he said.

TEdafe said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigation was concluded. (