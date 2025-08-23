Delta Police bust inter-state robbery syndicate

The Delta Police Command has apprehended a nine-man robbery syndicate in the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Warri.

Edafe said the suspects were arrested at different locations in the state between August 11 and August 16.

He said the suspected hoodlums were nabbed by operatives of the CP-Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) following credible intelligence.

Edafe stated that the suspects specialised in robbing and defrauding unsuspecting victims of valuables such as phones, motorcycles, jewellery and even looting victims’ bank accounts.

He explained that the suspects usually posed as people seeking directions and would hypnotise their victims before extorting and defrauding them.

“The suspects operate in Warri, Ughelli and other parts of Delta and Edo States,” he said.

Edafe said that the exhibits recovered from them included two Toyota Camry and 16 suspected stolen iPhones.

The command’s spokesman said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects had defrauded their victims of a total of N23.5 million.

“Further investigation also revealed that the suspects had stolen 42 ladies’ motorcycles,” he said.

Edafe added that the suspects and the recovered exhibits were in police custody, noting that investigation into the matter was ongoing.

