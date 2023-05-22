Delta: Police arrest woman gunrunner, recover AK47 rifle + Photos

The Delta State Police Command has arrested a woman gunrunner and recovered an AK47 rifle and 100 rounds of 7.62 AK47 ammunition.

Spokesman of the Command, Bright Edafe said the female suspect, Queen Uwagbogu, was arrested on May 18, 2023.

He added that the arrest of the 34-year-old suspect at about 6:57pm followed actionable intelligence gathered about her gunrunning activities.

Edafe said: “The actionable intelligence gathered is about a woman who deals in illegal sales of AK47 ammunition.

“Operatives of the Crack Squad raided her premises located close to Effurun Roundabout, Warri.

“During the raid, the suspect was arrested, and 100 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition were recovered.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

In another development, the Command on the same day at about 7:45am recorded another achievement.

On that fateful day, operatives attached to Rapid Response Squad while conducting a stop and search at Oworigbala community along Okpara-Oworh Road Ughelli, flagged down a Lexus RS 350 black in colour with registration number RBC 811 CY.

Edafe added: “The driver suspiciously offered the operatives money, which they rejected.

“The driver immediately zoomed off, noticing that the RRS operatives were hot on his trail and closing in on him, he quickly abandoned the vehicle and escaped into a nearby bush.

“The vehicle was recovered, and a battle axe and two iPhones were also recovered.”

The image manager also stated that in a similar achievement, on the same May 18 at about 9pm, operatives of Sapele Division anti-crime patrol were on stop and search duty at Amukpe Roundabout, Sapele when they intercepted an unregistered motorcycle with three occupants.

Edafe noted: “The suspects on sighting the police, abandoned the motorcycle, their bags and ran into the bush.

“When the bag was searched, two cut-to-size locally made double barrel guns, seven rounds of 7.62 Ak47 live ammunition, 11 live cartridges, and other items were recovered.”

According to Edafe, these feats were achieved due to the expert leadership of the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass.

He added: “The remarkable feats are due to the proactive approach to crime fighting adopted by the command in Warri, Ughelli, and Sapele and areas, as part of measures put in place to ensure that the state is peaceful and crime free.”