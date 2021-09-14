Delta police arrest three suspected cultists

The Delta State police command says its operatives from the Abraka police division while on patrol intercepted one Bala Abdul, 21, on an unregistered Daylong motorcycle, carrying one Joseph Tejri, 24.

A locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun loaded with one live cartridge was recovered from the passenger, Tejri.

According to a statement by Edafe Bright, the command’s spokesman, a search warrant executed on his house also led to recovery of additional live cartridge.

Bright said the same team, working together with vigilantes also arrested one Franklyn Awana, 20, along Ugbedi road Abraka, with small locally made pistol and 14 rounds of live cartridges.

“The suspects confessed belonging to Eiye Confraternity and admitted that the guns were handed over to them by their senior cult members, one Efe Awana, Sylvester Ovie, Efeta and others at large,” he said.

The spokesman said further that on September 12, 2021 at about 0910hrs, the Anti-Crime patrol team of ‘A’ Division Warri while on patrol along SIDO Street recovered an abandoned vehicle, a Toyota Camry with registration number AH 229 AGD.

He therefore urged the owner of the said vehicle to contact the state police command police public relations office, or visit ‘A’ Division Warri with relevant documents to prove ownership.