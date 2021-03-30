The Delta Police command said men from its divisional police office in Abraka and Umutu, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services and vigilantes of Ethiope East and Ukwuani Local Government areas embarked on a joint operation to the government reserved land in Obiaruku, where suspected killer herders are believed to be hiding.

According to the police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe, the suspects on sighting the police opened fire but they were repelled by the teams. Four suspects, Lucky Eduvire age ‘m’ 31; Freedom Uguru ‘m’ 33; Enita Omogware ‘m’ 38 and Henry Blessing Ovie 25 were arrested, while some others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Three motorcycles were also recovered.

According to a statement by Edafe, on the 27th of March, 2021 at about 0815hrs, rapid response squad operatives after series of intelligence gathering also raided a hideout behind Ibori Golf Course, Asaba, and arrested suspected dealers in illicit drugs.

“The suspects are Sunday Nwankwo ‘m’ 22; and Endurance Okwute ‘m’ 19. A search warrant was executed in their houses, some quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and other substances suspected to be cocaine and other illicit drugs were recovered.

He said investigation is ongoing.

In another development, the Divisional Police Officer ‘A’ Division Warri, CSP T. Y. Mahmud, mobilized police operatives and raided a black spot at Panapina by NPA Warri where one Henry Sekodi ‘m’ age 35 was arrested.

The suspect confessed to being a member of Hartlust Confraternity who said he had been collecting ransom from people. Edafe said investigation is ongoing to arrest his other accomplices.