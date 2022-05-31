Delta police arrest nine suspected robbers, cultists, recover arms

The Delta State Police Command in two different operations arrested three suspected robbers and six alleged cult members.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, stated this on Monday in a statement issued in Asaba.

Edafe said: “On May 27, 2022, around 6pm, the anti-crime patrol team attached to Ibusa division, while on a routine patrol in conjunction with the Ibusa anti-cult volunteers, arrested one Ekene Okonji, aka Galaxy, a notorious criminal known for terrorising Ibusa community and its environs.

“Upon searching the suspect, one locally-made cut-to-size shotgun and seven live cartridges were recovered from him. The suspect is currently in custody and investigation is ongoing.

“Sequel to the restiveness in the oil producing Ugboren community of Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State, over a leadership tussle, the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ali, directed the DPO, Sapele division, to carry out intensive raid on the community and ensure that sanity is restored.

“Consequently, on May 28, 2022, around 1.30pm, combined teams of policemen attached to the Sapele division and men of the Nigerian Army attached to 91 Battalion, carried out intensive raids on the community, including their community shrine.

“During the raid, two FNC assault rifles were recovered and two suspects arrested.”

In another development, the police spokesperson said six suspected cultists were also arrested along the Asaba-Benin Expressway in the Okpanam area of Delta State.

Edafe said one locally-made cut-to-size double-barrelled gun, six expended cartridges, and one 9mm live ammunition were recovered from the suspects.