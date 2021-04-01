Operatives of the State Intelligent Bureau (SIB), Delta State Police Command on the 28th of March, 2021 in collaboration with mobile personnel attached to the Warri Refinery arrested three suspects for vandalism and theft.

The suspects: Saturday Idoge; Sunday Ishenive and Philip Ngbodi, all staff of Alert Private Security Company attached to the PPMC/Refinery Warri, were caught vandalising armoured cables and other electrical installations in the Warri Refinery complex.

One ladder, industrial iron cutters, vandalised armored cables and other items were recovered from them.

In another development, a syndicate that specialized in stealing cars where they are parked was busted by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad on the 29th of March, 2021.

One Michael Okotete, 41, of Estate Mashoro, Warri, was arrested.

The suspect confessed to have participated in many operations with his members who are now at large.

Okotete led the operatives to one of his gang members who on sighting the policemen ran and abandoned a Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. PTN 152 PIN. The vehicle was recovered.

According to the public relations officer of the command, a manhunt has been activated to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.

Meanwhile, on the 29th of March, 2021 at about 2100hrs, based on the intelligence gathering and tireless effort by the Commissioner of Police, men from Ozoro Police Station identified and stormed a location where kidnappers were holding one William Aduwoma, who was abducted on March 27, around 8pm.

The operation was led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ozoro, and involved police patrol teams, local hunters and vigilantes.

On sighting the police, the kidnappers hurriedly abandoned their victim at Ebendo, a neigbouring village to Arhade, and fled.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in Delta State, Bright Edafe, Aduwoma was rescued and is presently receiving treatment in a private hospital, while a manhunt is on for the fleeing kidnappers.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, Ari Muhammed Ali, has therefore enjoined members of the public to help the police with useful information that could help in the fight against crime.