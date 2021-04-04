Delta State picked their first gold medal at the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival, tagged: “Edo 2020,” on Sunday, after winning in the 80km road race for women.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ese Ukpeseraye of Delta State prevailed over 12 other cyclists to pick the first gold medal at the 20th NSF.

Two sisters, Comfort Ayuba and Grace Ayuba, settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively to win for Edo State, after winning the second and third positions in the race.

NAN reports that competition in the cycling event will continue on Monday with the men and women 1000 metres individual pursuit for two gold medals.

Meanwhile, Oyo State and Taraba State have been readmitted into the festival.

Teams from both states were barred from participating in the festival following their failure to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines for the games.

The games organisers rescinded the decision after the authorities from both states arrived with the certificates in line with the COVID-19 Protocols for the games.