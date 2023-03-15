Delta PDP governorship candidate visits Owhelogbo, promises fair deal 

The PDP governorship candidate and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori met with the people of Owhelogbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of the State on Wednesday.

Speaking briefly at the ceremony held at the Government Secondary School, Owhelogbo, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, Oborevwori appealed to the people to vote massively for him in the Governorship election and the House of Assembly candidates in the area.

Elder Emmanuel Ogidi said, “We have all endorsed Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori here in Isoko North Local Government Area of the State and we will deliver him to become our next Governor”.

On his part, Barrister Kingsley Esiso, State PDP Chairman said, “You people are trying very well here in Isoko North Local Government Area. Saturday is the D-day and let us come out to vote for our governorship candidate. Let us work hard so that we can deliver Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori. Vote for all our candidates”.

Deacon (Prince) Godwin Ogorugba, PDP Chairman, Isoko North LGA stated, “We are here to do what we have done before. I want to assure you that we have not lost ground; we are going to do well here in Isoko North. I want to appeal to all our party leaders to work hard to deliver Isoko North so that we will celebrate at the end of the day”.