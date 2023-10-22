Delta PDP felicitates Uduaghan at 69

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated the former Governor of the State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan on the auspicious occasion of attaining the age of 69 years today.

The party, in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, described the former Governor and foremost PDP leader as an achiever, a man of uncommon humility with a great sense of humour.

“Today, posterity will continue to acknowledge Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, by reason of his remarkable exploits as Governor of Delta State, from 2007 to 2015, as an agent of positive change and compass of hope.

“This is exemplified by his administration’s due diligence done to his visionary Three-Point Agenda viz; Peace and Security, Infrastructure and Human Capital Development.

“He built positively on the foundations laid by his predecessor, Chief James Ibori, a notable leader, delivering many projects that dot the nooks and crannies of the state, notable among which is the Asaba International Airport, which he started and completed.

“The dualization of the Ughelli-Asaba Expressway, provision of micro credit facility, free maternal care and building of schools are also among his numerous achievements.

“It is against this background that the PDP in Delta State extends our hearty congratulations to our leader and great achiever. As he celebrates this occasion of his birthday, we thank God for keeping and seeing him through his earthly sojourn so far, and for protecting him and making him a gift to Delta State and humanity.

“We celebrate you, our leader, and pray that God will continue to be with you, protect you, and give you good health to continue to serve humanity and do more beneficial exploits in your service to our fatherland.

“Congratulations, Your Excellency, Happy Birthday and we wish you many happy returns,” Dr. Osuoza stated.