Delta PDP extols  Charles Obule 

Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has paid glowing tribute to the Late Chief Charles Obule, describing him as a staunch statesman, dependable leader, and solid pillar of the party, who was at the forefront of Okpe, Sapele, and Uvwie political dynamics for decades.

A statement signed by Delta PDP Publicity Secretary Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, expressed deep sadness of the Party over the passing of the great and beloved leader, at the prime age of 65 years, added that the demise of Chief Obule, has left a massive vacuum in Delta State PDP.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sadness and a huge sense of monumental loss that we received the news of the passing of our great leader and statesman, Chief Charles Obule, at the prime age of 65 years.

“Chief Obule, who had the traditional title of “Erhi of Okpe Kingdom,” was a distinguished businessman, legendary philanthropist, and beloved politician who, at various times, was not only a Governorship and Senatorial aspirant, but most importantly, remained a most vibrant, reliable, constant, resolute and prominent beacon of service and loyalty to the PDP.

“An outstanding community leader, Chief Obule’s unparalleled contributions towards providing quality education and healthcare, crystalized through his Obule Group of Schools and Medical Centre, which were renowned for providing quality education and healthcare to the people of Sapele and the Urhobo nation at a considerably reduced cost. These institutions left an indelible mark on the community and served as a testament to his dedication towards social development.

“His demise is not only a major loss to the Urhobo nation and the entire Delta State, but has sadly left a yawning chasm in Delta State PDP and we as a family pray that God almighty will grant his immediate family and the entire Okpe, Sapele, and Uvwie extended political family, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable departure.

“May his gentle soul rest peacefully in the warm bosom of the Lord. Amen”.