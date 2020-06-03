Medical practitioners in Delta State have declared a two-day warning strike to protest the kidnap of a Principal Medical Officer at the General Hospital, Ojobo in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Wisdom Iboyitete.

Iboyitete was kidnapped by gunmen who pretended to be patients in the wee hours of Monday and reportedly whisked to an unknown location through the creeks in the Ijaw riverine community.

The two-day warning strike, which commenced on Tuesday, was declared on Monday by the state branch of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners at the end of an emergency meeting of the body.

In a statement, the association directed its members, under Ughelli and Bomadi medical zones, to embark on a warning strike to demand the immediate release of their colleague.

The statement, signed by NAGGMDP’s Chairman, Ebikagboro Olayinka, and Secretary, Ikechukwu Okoh, called for the unconditional release of Iboyitete.

The association threatened that if by Wednesday (today), their colleague was not released, NAGGMDP members will embark on indefinite strike.