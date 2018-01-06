Delta LG poll: Thousands stranded at Onitsha Bridge Head

Many travellers and commuters were on Saturday stranded in Onitsha, Anambra State following the closure of the Asaba end of the Niger Bridge for several hours for the conduct of Local Government elections in Delta State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reported that the Anambra State Government had earlier, through a public service announcement, warned travellers about the curfew imposed in Delta State, which started on Friday night.

However, travellers from within and outside the state, who took chances, were disappointed when they got to the Onitsha end of the bridge.

NAN further reports that the restriction order caused huge vehicular and human traffic on the ever busy Onitsha Expressway.

Joy Egwuatu, a traveller from Awka to Lagos, expressed disappointment at the development, saying she was not aware of the election and the public announcement.

“Such announcement should have been made several says before the election rather than just one day pre-notice,” Egwuatu, who was returning after the Christmas and New Year celebration, said.

Commenting on the development, Sunday Ajayi, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, said the corps started to witness traffic as early as 6am on Saturday.

Ajayi said: “You know, the road was shut down due to the election in Delta like it was done during the governorship election of November 18, 2017 in Anambra.

“Due to pressure, we had to press for the reopening of the route before 3pm.

“As you can see now, we have controlled the traffic and the road is free now.”

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed source said a pregnant woman travelling to Lagos suddenly went into labour during the long wait and was quickly attended to by other women.

The source said the woman was delivered of her baby during the emergency and was later taken to a hospital for proper attention.

NAN.