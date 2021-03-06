Residents of Delta State on Saturday obeyed the restricted vehicular movement order imposed by government as Local Government election holds across the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that markets, filling stations, shops, motor parks and other business organisation were closed in Asaba, Ughelli, Sapele, Agbor and other parts of the state.

However, few motor parks opened for vehicles travelling outside the state as early as 5:30am to be able to leave the state before daybreak as there was light traffic on some major roads in Warri metropolis.

Some of the commercial drivers complained that the restriction order had actually affected their work for the day.

A bus driver at the popular Koka Park in Asaba, Ben Ike, said he had spent hours without having any passenger.

Ike said: I came out here as early as 6:30am to enable me beat the restriction order, but here I am and there are no passengers.”

Meanwhile, some residents of Asaba and environs told NAN that they were not aware of the local government poll.

Agnes Afam, a business centre operator, said: “I never knew today is election.

“I only came out to discover that today is election.”

Sunday Ugwu, a carpenter who lives on Ibusa Road, said he was not aware that there was an election and as such would not go to vote.

Others have also complained that their polling units were far from their homes and would not participate in the election as a result.

Okechukwu Onu told NAN that he lives around Ulo Ibusa Road and his polling unit was at the College of Education, Asaba, a distance he considered too far.

Onu said: “I advice the people in charge of elections to bring polling units closer to us. I cannot go all the way to that place to cast my vote ” he said.

Anothe resident, Mary Uke, said if the polling unit was close to her, she would go and vote.

Uke said: “Considering the situation we are in right now, I cannot spend up to N1,000 to and fro the polling station to cast my vote.

“Even when the politicians are voted in they will not remember us.”