Delta: Killing of Soldiers had to do with crude oil — Urhobo Leader

An Urhobo leader and former Editor of Guardian Newspaper, Abraham Ogbodo, has said the killing of 17 Officers and Soldiers of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, Asaba, Delta State in Okuama had to do with crude oil as is the case with most conflicts in the Niger Delta.

The former national newspaper Editor said this on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.” on Thursday.

Ogbodo said: “It’s very true.

“Nothing so grave happens in Niger Delta without oil underlining it.

“That has been said before and that has also been confirmed by the Chief of Army Staff.

“Why we are fishing for other facts is what I don’t understand.

“Let’s keep that narrative.

“What will happen is whoever is involved in anyway to the killing, if investigation brings that person out, fine, nobody is going to query that, nobody is going to raise issues.”

The Urhobo leader questioned the circumstances that led to the deployment of the officers and soldiers of the 181 Amphibious Battalion to Okuama on March 14, 2024, wondering if it was the community or the local government that invited them for the peace mission.

He lamented that the true situation of the whole incident has not been established as the community has not been able to present its own story, saying that what everyone has been running with is a single narrative as told by the military.

Asked if it is true that youths of Okuama community killed the 17 military personnel, Ogbodo said: “That is the issue for determination and that is why the President set up an investigation team and no investigation has been done.

“That has not been established.

“So to come to that conclusion is just prejudicial.”

Ogbodo said there is so much to the killing as he believed that it was not true the gallant officers would have been taken out by just community boys.

He said: “And the story is that there were not just only killed, their bodies were mutilated.

“So, there was some kind of anger, kind of an attempt to just pull out something to get even with some grievance.

“So, it’s deeper than a community.

“A rural community as we know does not have the capacity to deliver that level of tragedy.”

The former Editor, however, believes that there was no justification for the killing of the officers and soldiers.

Ogbodo called for an independent investigation into the unfortunate incident to unravel the truth behind it.

He said that military should not be part of those that will carry out the investigation, suggesting that it should be handled by independent institutions such as the police and Department for State Services among others.

He said: “The investigation should be handled by independent institutions.

“The police is there, the DSS is there.

“We have other agencies that can do it.

“There should be collaboration.

“But the military?

“Nobody can even enter the place.

“The governor was not able to access the place.”