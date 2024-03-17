Delta killing: I’ve authorised military to fish out perpetrators – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has authorised the military high command to fish out those who killed military officers and men in Delta.

The President in a statement, joined Nigerians and the armed forces to mourn the needless death of the gallant soldiers.

“The Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been granted full authority to bring to justice, anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people.

Also Read:

“My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquillity in every part of Nigeria.”

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that a Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain, 12 soldiers and a civilian, lost their lives on Thursday in an ambush at Okuoma Community, Ugheli South Local Government Area of Delta.

The incident occurred when the troops were responding to a crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities of the area.

“I extend my profound condolences to the families of these fallen soldiers, their colleagues and their loved ones.

“The military high command is already responding to this incident. The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished,” the President said.

The President said the incident demonstrated the dangers faced by servicemen and women in the line of duty.

“As a nation, we must constantly remember and honour all those who have paid the ultimate price to keep our country safe, strong and united.

“The officers and men who died in Okuama community have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of our fatherland.

“Members of our armed forces are at the heart and core of our nationhood. Any attack on them is a direct attack on our nation. We will not accept this wicked act.”