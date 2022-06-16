Delta honours, gifts tanker driver N2m for averting disaster

The Delta State Government has presented a cheque of N2 million, a plague and a letter of commendation to, a tanker driver, Ejiro Otarigho, for his display of heroism and humanity.

Otarigho had driven a burning tanker away to a safe place where it exploded into an inferno last Saturday in the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, made the presentation to Otarigho in Asaba on Thursday.

He said, “We commend him for the rare display of patriotism, humanity, bravery and heroism, the incident would have resulted in the death of many persons and destruction of property at Agbarho in Ughelli North Local Government Area where the fire started.

“Mr Otarigho has become the new face of Delta and Youth Ambassador for his display of heroism, the state government will continue to celebrate him.”

The Governor explained that what he did could not be translated to money but he should understand that people appreciated him for the action, saying the best he could do at that moment was save lives and property.

He said being appreciated by people coupled with other accolades for his action showed that doing good for the public would not be in vain and thanked all for appreciating him.