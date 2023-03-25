Delta Governor-Elect congratulates Uduaghan on Honorary Doctorate degree award

The Delta State Governor-Elect and Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has heartily felicitated with the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, as he bagged award of Doctor of Public Administration (Honoris Causa) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

He described Uduaghan as a quintessential administrator with a mark of wisdom, noting that history will be kind to him.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dennis Otu, the Governor-Elect and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria said he was not surprised by this milestone honour, adding that Uduaghan’s benevolence and passion for good governance are well documented for future generation of leaders in the state.

According to him, Uduaghan’s footprints are widespread and diverse, adding that concerns about public health and issues affecting children and women received priority attention when he was governor of Delta State.

Oborevwori said: “This award to his Excellency is coming at the right time.

“It shows as a public office holder, people pay attention to the things we do.

“I am so happy for him.

“Moreso, I recalled the unwavering support I enjoyed from him during the build up to the March 18th gubernatorial election.

|This award is coming from one of Nigeria’s first generation Universities, I do not take this for granted.

“I join family members, particularly his wife, Her Excellency, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, in congratulating our former governor.”

Rt. Hon. Oborevwori prayed that the awardee should count his blessings and asked the Almighty God to grant him divine health, strength and wisdom to do more for humanity.