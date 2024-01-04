Delta governor appoints Harrysong as executive assistant

Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, also known as Harrysong, has been named the Executive Assistant on Entertainment to Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Harrysong shared the appointment news on his Instagram on Wednesday.

The artiste expressed gratitude to the governor, pledging to use the position effectively.

According to the letter, Harrysong officially assumed the role on December 22, 2023, and announced upcoming events, including the ‘Kingmaker’ on March 30th and the Sherrified and Ukodo International Festival 2024.

Expressing his gratitude to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Harrysong appreciated him for entrusting him with the office.

He assured the Governor and indigenes of the state that he would make good use of his office.

He wrote, “Newly appointed E.A (Executive Assistant) Entertainment to the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff F.O Oborevwori. Thank you, my Governor.

“Now, address me as Hon. Superstar Harrysong. Thank you so much my Governor for entrusting me with this office to work. Deltans, get ready for ‘Kingmaker’ on March 30th. Sherrified and Ukodo International Festival 2024.”

Harrysong is not the first musician who received political appointments.

Also Read:

Music artistes like Iyanya, Richard Mofe Damijo, Onyeka Onwenu, Mercy Johnson, and Dayo Adeneye are some of the Nigerian celebrities who have left the glamour of the showbiz world to serve in various capacities in government.

Harrysong is a singer, and songwriter who rose to fame after his tribute song to Nelson Mandela won the “Most Downloaded Callertune Award” at The Headies 2013.