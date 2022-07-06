Delta Government releases White Paper on Ozoro-Oleh crisis

The Delta State Government on Tuesday said it has released the White Paper on the resolution of the Ozoro-Oleh communal crisis in Isoko North and South Local Government Areas.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said this during an interactive session with newsmen after inspecting ongoing projects in Ozoro.

Okowa said that the state government had also given approval for the compensation of the families of the victims.

According to him, the Judicial Panel of Enquiry has finished its work and submitted its report.

He said: “The State Executive Council has approved the White Paper on the crisis sequel to the recommendations of the panel.

“We have looked into the crisis and we are already implementing the decisions of the panel.

“The White Paper has also been released by the state EXCO and the whole process to ensure peace is being implemented by the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

“Unfortunately, we lost some people to the crisis.

“And, it’s unfortunate we cannot bring them back.

“But I am also aware that approvals have been given to pay compensation to the families, who lost loved ones during the crisis.

“The cheques will be released on Thursday.

“I just hope and pray that we do not go into that level of communal crisis anymore.”