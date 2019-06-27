Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta on Thursday presented a cheque of N6 million to the parents of late Elozino Ogege, an undergraduate, Delta State University, Abraka, who was reportedly killed by ritualists.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that late Ogege, a 300 level student of Mass Communication, was alleged to have been murdered by ritualists on November 15, 2018.

The governor, represented by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Olorogun David Edevbie, handed the cheque to the family of the deceased in Asaba.

Okowa assured the people of government’s readiness to tackle the security challenges in the state.

He decried the incidents that led to the death of Elozino and gave the assurance that every necessary step would be taken to ensure that the perpetuators were brought to justice.

According to the him, government will continue to put measures in place to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

He said: “What happened to late Miss Elozino Ogege last year is so unfortunate and heartbreaking; it tells us that all is not well in our society.

“This is why we are doing everything possible as a government to improve security in the state and ensure that security challenges are effectively tackled.”

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them of government’s support.

Responding on behalf of the family, the mother of the deceased, Elizabeth Ogege and Rt. Rev. John Aruakpor, Bishop, Diocese of Oleh, Anglican Communion, thanked Okowa for the compassion and financial assistance.

They, however, called on government to put more initiatives in place to tackle insecurity in the state.