Delta Ember Months Team arrests six suspected robbers, recovers guns

The Delta State Police Command has arrested six suspected armed robbers in the state and recovered six guns.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, confirmed the breakthrough over the weekend.

Edafe said it was a reflection of the determination of the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, to capture criminals operating within Delta State and its environ.

The arrest also comes under the Command’s “Ember Months Special Operation Team”, which was emplaced by Abass.

According to Edafe, the operation had been recording successes in the fight against crime and criminality especially in the metropolis.

Edafe explained that the Ember Months special operations team comprises all tactical formations: RRS, Raiders, CP-Decoy, Eagle Net, Safer Highway, Safe Delta, Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad, Crack Squad, CP Monitoring and CP X-Squad, led by their various Commanders and also the Divisional Police Officers of each Division, who were directed by the CP to personally lead their men to carry out intensive stop and search duties across the state.

Edafe said: “The Assistant Commissioner of Police operations and the various Area commanders were equally directed by the CP to ensure strict supervision and monitoring of their activities.

“All these factors have contributed immensely to the Peace the State is enjoying.”

He stated that the recent achievement was recorded on October 24, 2023 at about 9:20pm when a team led by a Superintendent of Police, Inyere Elias Chinedu, was on night patrol along Asaba-Benin Expressway by Rain Oil Filing Station along with his team intercepted a commercial shuttle bus, with an unknown registration number.

The bus had four male passengers.

Edafe said: “During a search of the bus, one English Beretta pistol, and one dagger, were recovered from one of the occupants identified as Ishiaku Ya’u.

“The suspect and exhibits are in custody, and an investigation has commenced.

“Efforts are being intensified to track down members of his gang and recover other weapons.”

Similarly, on October 22, 2023 at about 9:20pm while Sector ‘C’ of the Ember Months Patrol Team was on stop and search duty along the Asaba-Benin Expressway, they intercepted a shuttle bus with two male passengers and upon search of the passengers, one locally made cut-to-size gun and two live cartridges were recovered from them.

He said: “Suspects were arrested immediately, and they have since been charged to court.

“The Command has so far arrested a total of six suspected armed robbers, some of whom have been charged to court, while two English-made pistols and four locally-made guns have been recovered.”

CP Abass reiterates that it was the primary duty of the police to ensure that lives and property are safe at all times.

He appealed to the public to play pivotal roles that will help the police carry out their duties effectively by reaching out to the police over any suspicious movements or persons in their environment.

He assured callers or anyone with information that can assist the police with information that such will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.