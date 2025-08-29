Delta deputy speaker reacts as oil companies ignore stakeholders’ meeting

The Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mr. Arthur Akpowowo, has blasted oil companies operating in the state for ignoring a stakeholders’ meeting convened to address the challenges facing host communities.

Akpowowo gave the reaction on Thursday at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Non-Governmental Organisation, Search for Common Ground, in the state.

The deputy speaker, who chaired the event, urged participants and stakeholders to take advantage of the ongoing amendment of the Petroleum Industry Act to press home their demands.

“It is very bad that the oil companies are not physically present, nor did they send any representatives to this stakeholders’ meeting.

“The only setback in this dialogue is that the oil companies are not here in person to hear from the communities and stakeholders.

“That is why we are unhappy with them for failing to attend or send representatives.

“I want to appeal to participants and stakeholders to take advantage of the ongoing amendment of the PIA to push their demands,” Akpowowo said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Udu Local Government Area, Mr. Vincent Oyibode, said the only solution to the lingering challenges between oil companies and host communities was to provide serious leadership, implement existing laws regulating the oil and gas sector, and amend certain provisions where necessary.

Oyibode further suggested that specific environmental procedures should be implemented in line with international best practices, noting that oil-producing environments remain heavily polluted.

The Sub-Component Manager of Search for Common Ground, Mr. Solomon Adejo, explained that the stakeholders’ meeting, themed “Strengthening Accountability Between Communities and Oil Companies,” was aimed at promoting dialogue between oil companies and host communities.

He added that the meeting brought stakeholders together to discuss issues affecting their relationship over time.

“The meeting is to discuss pathways to address the challenges that have hindered accountability in past agreements between oil companies and host communities.

“The objective is for the parties involved to build trust and adopt a collaborative approach to resolving identified challenges,” he noted.

Similarly, the Zonal Head of the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, Mr. Kenneth Ogeibiri, said the stakeholders’ meeting was aimed at harmonising issues and challenges, particularly between oil companies, host communities, and other stakeholders.

