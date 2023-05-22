Delta Civil Service best under Okowa — Director

A Director in the Delta State Civil Service, Emmanuel Siakpere, has said that the best of the civil servants in the state was brought out by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Director, who spoke with newsmen, said Okowa remains “the best thing that has happened to Delta State”.

Siakpere spoke during a tour of the state by select newsmen at the state’s new secretariat in Asaba, the state capital.

The overseer of the new secretariat, which houses 29 Ministries and their staff, said: “I did not say this because I am in-charge of complex.

“You can as well meet other civil servants in the state and ask them to rate Governor Okowa.

“It has saved a lot of cost from paying rents and bringing government business under one roof – 29 ministries operating from the same location.

“It has enhanced the productivity of the civil service as they come early to work and they close late.

“The environment is so conducive.

“You have 24-hour electricity and internet is in place and accessible to all staff.

“Creche: The workers bring their children to office and they take good care of them.

“There are a whole lot of other facilities that make the edifice a masterpiece.”

Apart from the creche, there is also a fully functional health facility in the complex.