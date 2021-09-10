Delta by-election: CP orders deployment of officers, restricts movement

In preparation for the Isoko South Constituency 1 bye election billed for Saturday 11th September 2021, the Commissioner of Police Delta State, Ari Muhammed Ali, has ordered massive deployment of personnel to provide security during the election.

He also announced that there would be restriction of movement around Isoko South Local Government area from Friday 10th September 2021 by 0000hours to Saturday 11th September 2021 by 1600hours.

CP Ali assured residents that the Delta State police command is committed to ensuring the security of everyone in the local government.

The police commissioner appealed to front runners in the bye election to caution their supporters and foot soldiers to refrain from causing chaos, as such will not be tolerated.

He also warned that no police aid or security agent would be allowed to escort their principals or any important personalities (VIPs) to polling units while the bye election is ongoing, as any security aide who violates this directive will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.