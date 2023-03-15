Delta assures AGN, Nollywood practitioners of support, opens film village

The Government of Delta State has reiterated its desire to support the movie industry in Nigeria to succeed.

This was made known on Tuesday at an interactive session between the government, members of the various stakeholders in the movie industry as well as human rights groups in the state capital, Asaba.

The state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah said the government has, by its acts and deeds, been able to support the industry through the provision of the necessary environment for the industry to strive in the state.

These include adequate security, building of one of the best film villages in the country with studios, amphitheater etc which has made Asaba the hub for movie shooting and location in not only in Nigeria but Africa.

He assured movie makers that the government will partner the Actors Guild of Nigeria in the running of the newly built multi million naira film village in Asaba.

Okowa said the state government is ready to do more with the Actors Guild of Nigeria and other relevant movie related unions in order to take movie production to the next level.

He ended up by assuring that a Film City will soon be established in the state where movie practitioners can buy lands and build their houses.

In his remark, the President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Chief Emeka Rollas said the interactive session was organized to interface with the state in areas of primary interest for the movie industry.

He urged the state government to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the industry to grow its economy

He further thanked Delta State for the full support given its members over the years, but stated that so much more could still be achieved in this direction.

Also speaking at the event, the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate in Delta State, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori pledged to continue the legacies laid down by the outgoing government for the entertainment industry if elected into office.

Represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, he said the entertainment industry cannot be neglected by any serious minded government not only because of the accruing economic benefits but also the joy it brings to millions of Nigerians across political, ethnic, social, religious, gender leanings.

The event was attended by so many stakeholders in the industry, including the Senator elect for Delta North, Hon Ned Nwoko, Nollywood greats Ajebo, Ngozi Ezeonu, Jnr Pope, Baba Rex aka Mr CUM,

Ebele Okaro, Livinus Nnochiri,

Mac Collins Chidebe (China)

Destiny Etiko, Mary Igwe,

Ify Eze, Chioma Emenike.

Others are major film marketers and distributors: Remmy Jess, Ossy Affason, Nickson, Wazico, etc.