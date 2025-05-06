Delta Assembly Speaker, 21 PDP lawmakers  defect to APC

Speaker of Delta House of Assembly, Dennis Guwor, and 21 other Peoples Democratic Party members on Tuesday defected to All Progressives Congress.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defection of the 22 lawmakers was sequel to the significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

NAN also reports that with the defection, the assembly has been turned into a one-party legislature, as the remaining seven members are from APC.

Guwor, while announcing the defection on Tuesday during the resumption of plenary after the Easter break, noted that the decision was the result of extensive consultations with their constituents and political leaders across the state.

Also Read:

The move, he said, aligned with Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

According to him, the political shift toward APC was in response to the realignment of stakeholders and the desire to align with the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

“The mass defection of members of Peoples Democratic Party, led by Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori, to APC was made in the overall interest of the people of the state,” he said.

Guwor explained that the decision followed extensive consultations held on April 23 and which culminated in the April 28 official reception at the Government House and the Cenotaph, respectively.

“We are fully committed to partnering with the federal government to deliver greater development to the people of Delta.

“On behalf of the house, I commend the courage and visionary leadership of Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori in making this strategic and timely decision.

“As a legislative body, we stand with His Excellency in this endeavour.

”This renewed partnership between the state and the federal government must be supported and allowed to flourish so that we can begin to enjoy its benefits in the shortest possible time,” he stated.

Guwor also announced that he had received 22 letters, including his own, notifying him of the change of party affiliation from PDP to APC.

He said that the defection was driven by instability within the PDP national leadership and divisions within the South-South Zonal Executive Committee, leading to internal conflicts and disunity.

The speaker affirmed the constitutional basis for the defection, citing Section 109(1)(g) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“With this action, the Delta House of Assembly is now composed entirely of members from the All Progressives Congress. We thank our constituents for endorsing this progressive course of action,” he said.

The speaker, who expressed appreciation to members for their contributions so far, urged them to ensure the completion of all pending bills as the second legislative session nears its end.

Consequent upon the development, the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi, moved a motion for the adoption of the letters of change in political party.

The motion, which was unanimously adopted by the assembly when put to a voice vote by the speaker, was seconded by Ferguson Onwo (APC-Isoko South II).

Addressing newsmen shortly after the plenary, the majority leader said that the defection was prompted by the crisis within PDP.

“Our decision was based on the instability at the national level and the factionalisation at the South-South level.

”Consequently, we chose to move to the ruling All Progressives Congress, in accordance with Section 109 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended,” he said.

Post Views: 2