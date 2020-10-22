The Delta House of Assembly has announced the postponement of the 2021 budget earlier slated for presentation by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, announced the postponement in a statement issued on Thursday in Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the postponement of the budget presentation was sequel to the ongoing nationwide #EndSARS protest by the Nigerian youth, which has, however, assumed a worrisome dimension in the state.

The speaker, who also adjourned plenary till October 27, said that a new date for the budget presentation would be communicated to the lawmakers.