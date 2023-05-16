Delta approves residential quarters for DELSUTH doctors

The Delta State Government on Monday approved the construction of residential quarters to accommodate Resident Doctors and House Officers at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital, Oghara.

The Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, stated this while briefing newsmen in Asaba on Monday.

He said this was one of the decisions reached at the State Executive Council meeting presided by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa at the Government House, Asaba.

Aniagwu said the Council also approved the furnishing of the new six-storey High Court complex in Asaba, adding that the approval was in furtherance of the independence of the Judiciary in the state.

He said: “In line with the governor’s promise to work till the last day in office, the State Executive Council has approved a number of projects, including the construction of 1.2km Ayo Ben Street at Agbor.

“The Exco approved the reconstruction of Sokoh Estate Road in Effurun, Uwvie Local Government Area of the state.”

The Commissioner listed other projects approved as construction of Comrade Reuben Izeze Boulevard in Ughelli South Local Government Area and the construction of Phase 5 of Okerenkoko township roads in Warri South West.

Also approved, according to Aniagwu, were the construction of DSC Roundabout with some adjoining streets with Ughelli/Patani Expressway and the construction of Frank Monye Street in Boji-Boji Owa, Ika North East as well as NDDC Road.