Delta APC leaders celebrate Chiedu Ebie on his appointment as NDDC  Board  Chairman

The Forum of Local Government Chairmen of Delta APC has expressed excitement over the appointment of Chiedu Ebie as Board Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by President Bola Tinubu.

Ebie, former secretary to state government (SSG), Delta State, was announced chairman of the commission’s Board on Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

The LGA Chairmen in a statement released by the forum’s Chairman, Norbert. A. Sochukwudinma (NAS) after the meeting of the forum, thanked President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for finding the person of Chiedu Ebie worthy to pilot the affairs of the Governing Board of the NDDC.

He said the Forum was “particularly happy because the new NDDC Chairman designate is not just a technocrat but a grassroots politician who worked assiduously for the victory of our great party in the last general elections as attested by his party leaders and his LGA Party Chairman, Hon. Hillary Fada Ibude.

Part of the statement reads “We the LGA Party Chairmen, on behalf of the party structure in the nine Local Government Areas of Delta North, heartily congratulate one of our very own and finest, Chiedu Ebie Esq, a technocrat, distinguished public servant who had served Delta State Government as Commissioner for Education and Secretary to State Government (SSG) and a grassroots politician who worked assiduously for the victory of our party in the 2023 general elections. “We cannot thank President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu enough for appointing Chiedu Ebie, a worthy son of Delta North as the Chairman of NDDC.

“We are confident of his competence and the positive impacts his appointment will make on the good people as well as the Niger Delta region.

Also Read:

“It is our prayer that as our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu forms a Government of National Unity, God Almighty will engrace him with wisdom and direct his path as he reposition the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the good of all.”

Other joint signatories to the statement are: Hon. Matthew Chinye – Aniocha North Chairman; Hon. Ekene Kerry Samuel – Ika North East Chairman; Hon. Hillary Fada Ibude – Ika South Chairman; Chief Kris Oputa – Ndokwa East Chairman; Chief Greg Onah – Ndokwa West Chairman; Hon. Austin Nnabuife (Ojeogbue) – Oshimili North Chairman; Ogbueshi Dada Okolo(Igwe Omenife)- Oshimili South Chairman; and Comrade Churchill Edem – Ukwuani Chairman