Delta APC commends Tinubu over palliatives, appointments

Leaders and Elders Forum of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta have commended President Bola Tinubu over subsidy removal palliatives to the State and Nigeria at large.

This is contained in a communique jointly signed by the Forum’s Chairman, Chief Godwin Ogbetuo and others at the end of its meeting on Friday in Asaba.

The Delta APC thanked the president for appointing Festus Keyamo as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, as well as Chiedu Ebie and Monday Igbuys as Chairman and member of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Meanwhile, the forum accused the Delta Government of politicising and abusing the distribution process of the bags of rice meant to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal on citizens.

According to the communique, the Delta government received 17,400 bags of 50kg rice from the Federal Government for distribution across the state.

The Forum alleged that the state government had abused the distribution process by appointing only its members into the supervising committee at various levels.

“The Forum noted with satisfaction the efforts put in place by the administration of Tinubu through its palliative programme to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal in the petroleum sector.

“This has grossly affected the living conditions of the citizens of Nigeria and Delta in particular.

The forum expressed satisfaction with “the doggedness of the members of the party in the state in spite of the intimidation, maiming, unlawful arrest with frivolous charges and deprivation by led administration in Delta.

The forum appealed to all party members who may have reservation over the appointments to please sheath their swords in the interest of the party.