Delta 2023: PDP clears 23 LGs, raises alarm over two

The governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has taken the lead in the race for the gubernatorial seat of Delta State.

This is according to official results from the 25 Local Government Areas Collation Centres across the state.

From the collation centres, results for 23 LGAs have been concluded, while two are still being collated.

Oborevwori polled about 72 per cent of the votes, while the Senator Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress got 21.1 per cent in the already concluded 23 LGAs.

The Labour Party candidate, Ken Pella, trails behind with 4 per cent, while other parties shared the leftover.

The local government areas where collation has been concluded are Bomadi, Burutu, Isoko North, Isoko South, Patani, Warri North, Warri South, Warri South West, Ethiope East, Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North East, Ika South, Nndokwa East, Nndokwa West, Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Ukwuani, Sapele, Okpe, Ughelli South, Udu and Uvwie.

The results of Ethiope West and Ughelli North local government areas are the two still being collated.

There are fears of moves to tamper with the outcomes of the two LGAs.