Delta 2023: Okpe Peoples Forum backs Oborevwori for governor

The Okpe Peoples Forum, OPF has expressed confidence in the ability of Hon. Sheriff F. O. Oborevwori to lead Delta state as Governor into rapid development and a modern state if elected on Saturday 11th March, 2023.

The global group, made up of prominent Okpe sons and daughters across Nigeria and in the diaspora in a statement on Thursday, signed by Igho Akeregha, President and Austin Azu, Public Relations Officer appealed to all Deltans for their understanding and support to vote for Rt. Hon. Oborevwori during the governorship election in March.

The OPF noted that the Peoples Democratic Party candidate possesses the necessary capacity and experience to lead Delta state into a prosperous state having gone down in history as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly for a two term of eight years and ensured stability in the affairs of the Assembly.

As Speaker of the State House of Assembly, the Okpe group further noted that Oborevwori demonstrated uncommon managerial skills by promoting peace and cohesion, thereby eliminating the usual rancour previously associated with the lawmakers.

The group reminded Deltans that the PDP candidate is an Okpe who are well known for their peaceful coexistence with other ethnic groups in the state and have supported candidates from every part of the state to be governor.

“While we do not hold that it is a matter of right for the Okpe to be supported as governor, we appeal to our fellow Deltans to give the Okpe a chance in the interest of fairness, equity and justice”.

The OPF said Oborevwori is a man who has spent all his life in the state and understands the peculiar needs of Deltans and therefore, will deliver quality governance across the three Senatorial districts.

The group enjoined all Deltans to join the winning team on March 11, 2023 by casting their votes for the tested and trusted Rt. Hon. Oborevwori to be the elected Governor.