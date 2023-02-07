Delta 2023: I will build on commendable legacies of Governor Okowa – Oborevwori

The Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori has said that his social contract with Deltans is a positive affirmation of continuity, boldly recognising and building on the commendable legacies of the State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

According to him, his M.O.R.E Agenda will sustain the highly successful Okowa’s Stronger Delta agenda, which has given rise to outstanding achievements in physical and human capital development across all parts of the state.

At an interactive session with members of the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Asaba on Tuesday, February 7th, Oborevwori who is also the National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said that he will continue to count on the significant support of journalists in the state in his bid to become the next Governor of the state.

The Governorship Candidate pledged to serve as a governor for all Deltans, irrespective of social status, religion and tribe, adding that he will be fair, just and accessible to all, whether Urhobo, Anioma, Itsekiri, Ijaw or Isoko as well as non-indigenes in the state.

“I have the capacity and experience to make Delta proud and do more for the present and future generations. By divine grace, I stand today as the longest serving speaker of the State House of Assembly. I have enjoyed the respect and solidarity of my esteemed colleagues in the House since 2017 when I became the Speaker and together, we have served diligently in unity under my leadership, keeping the legislature stable and safe for about six years now. With all modesty, I have set a trail-blazing direction for the legislature and will show similar competence and commitment, with greater gusto, if elected governor of the state,” he stated.

Describing himself as a man of the people, the foremost governorship candidate revealed that his vision is to enthrone sustainable development, lasting peace and orderliness in the multi ethnic state.

He said that; “I am pro- masses which journalists also stand for. I am pro- NUJ. Let me say that I am happy to recall that I was in your midst at the labour house here in Asaba when this present executive of the state NUJ was inaugurated about five years ago. I have come here today to personally inform you of my candidacy as governor of Delta State, under the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 general elections. Sheriff is your friend and one of you. As governor, I would remain your good and reliable friend, when hopefully I get to Government House by the grace of God”.

He added that; “As my dear friends and partners who believe in my tested abilities, you have two powerful tools to assist in electing me as governor with your pen and your PVC. Help in publicizing our positive M.O.R.E Agenda by explaining the potential dividends to the electorates across all quarters in Delta State. Use your PVC to vote for me and indeed all PDP candidates from the presidency, to the Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly”.

Oborevwori urged journalists to sensitize the people to vote PDP 5/5 as it is the only hope to rescue Nigeria from unimaginable hardship, unemployment, insecurity, bad economy, fuel scarcity and general hopelessness in the land, especially under the failed APC government, saying that; “We have never had it so terrible as Nigerians. It is indeed a great honour to be your guest, in view of your important role as agents of social mobilisation and public enlightenment. The immense contributions of the mass media to the development of the Nigerian society, would always be appreciated. There is no gain-saying the fact that the media have been in the vanguard of ensuring the survival, unity and progress of our dear nation.

“My deep appreciation goes to members of the press for your co-operation over time. I am glad to note the robust engagement with the state government which has translated to a mutually beneficial relationship. I must let you know that we regard the press as partner in progress in the state. We will continue to ensure conducive operating environment for the media. Even this impressive press centre building is one of the numerous dividends of the relationship between the state government and the press”, he averred.

“We can vividly recall that founding fathers of the nation, like the late Dr. Herbert Macaulay, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Chief Anthony Enahoro among others were all journalists. Media practitioners therefore deserve all honour because you have a noble profession, as critical stakeholders in nation building as well as the development of our dear state. Let me use this opportunity to thank you all for the tremendous support you have given in propagating the programmes and policies of the state government under the able leadership of our visionary Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa”, the Speaker added.

“I look with nostalgia our recent past when Nigeria was very peaceful and prosperous under the PDP administration. I wish to remind you of the candidacy of our amiable Governor, His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as Vice President and running mate to a great patriot, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar under the Peoples Democratic Party in the forthcoming general election. The PDP will restore the lost glory of the nation, if voted into power at various levels in the general elections. That is the undeniable truth the mass media are expected to amplify. As PDP governorship flag bearer, I am detribalized, accountable and sure-footed. I come with selfless passion and patriotism to serve. I have done extremely well as speaker of Delta state House of Assembly with the collaboration of my colleagues”, the Speaker said.