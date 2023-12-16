Dele Momodu to Wike: You have such unprecedented arrogance + Video

The Publisher of Ovation magazine, Dele Momodu, has said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has “such unprecedented arrogance, walahi….”

The Peoples Democratic Party chieftain said this as he shared the video of an interview Wike granted.

The interview was conducted by Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television.

In it, the former two-term Governor of Rivers State, who is at loggerheads with his successor, Sim Fubara, spoke in an audacious manner, saying no one in his party, the PDP, could suspend him.

Also Read:

He said rather he would be the one to suspend those clamouring for his exit from the PDP.