Publisher of Ovation magazine and media personality, Dele Momodu, and presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, have clashed on Twitter over the the Buhari-led administration.

It all started when Momodu in a tweet reacted to the Federal Government’s decision to borrow money from dormant accounts in Nigerian banks.

A Twitter user left a comment stating that Momodu shouldn’t feel bad because he joined others to bring President Muhammadu Buhari into power in 2015

Responding to the Twitter user, Momodu stated that when President Buhari failed, he moved on to support the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar.

He tweeted: “I did not bring Buhari. I did what most reasonable Democrats would have done in the circumstance of PDP’s failure after 16 years in power by trying the next most electable candidate and when he failed tried the next, Atiku, and that is the essence and risk and flaw in Democracy!!”

However, his tweet didn’t go down well with the Presidential aide, who attacked his personality and advised him to diversify since his “filthy-wealth-flaunting customers” can no longer afford him because Buhari won’t dish out cash to them.

Onochie tweeted: “He ‘Failed’ because he won’t dish out cash for photos that can easily be obtained on Instagram and other picture apps. #BabaNoDeyDrop.

“Because #BabaNoDeyDrop, your ego-massaging, ostentatious and filthy-wealth-flaunting customers, can no longer afford you.

“Try Diversification!”

Momodu in his response to her, stated that she is a scavenger who is given a big official title for decoration, but she doesn’t have access to her boss.

He also added that Onochie must have been busy looking for appointments when he expanded into other fields.

He tweeted: “My attention has just been drawn to a reaction to one of my tweets from a troublesome lady called Lauretta, one of those scavengers who litter government offices in Nigeria who are given big official titles for decoration but actually have no access to their so-called bosses.

“Lauretta’s grouse is that I said I considered Buhari’s government a failure.

“Have I said anything new? From Arewa, to Igbo, to Yoruba groups, everyone has expressed same sentiments & what I would have expected was a simple list of Buhari’s achievements but she attacked my person.

“She went their usual route of cheap blackmail that ‘Buhari has failed because he’s not paying…’ us cash.

“Lauretta picked on a wrong customer once again. When a child buys a pair of shoes for his one-legged Dad, he should be ready to hear some true tales.

“I’m not a govt jobber!!

“Since she’s never done any business in her life, she assumes we are all scavengers: 1. Your boss Buhari was my colleague in 2011 when we were both Presidential candidates 2. I spent my hard-earned money on Buhari’s campaign without asking for anything. Pls, where were you?

“I told President Buhari in 2015 that I will write my opinion of him regularly the way I did to President Jonathan & he said why not.

“So who’s Lauretta to say I can’t express myself freely? I know your third rate job makes you important.

“Bashir Ahmad and Tolu Ogunlesi are ahead.

“Lauretta advised me to diversify.

“You must have been busy looking for appointments when I expanded into public relations, television, social media, etc.

“If you had your business, the National Assembly wouldn’t have disgraced you!! Let me stop here for now… I have your time.”

Onochie was yet to respond as at press time.