Former General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dele Adesina (SAN), will on Thursday deliver the 22nd edition of Annual Bar Lecture of the NBA, Ijebu Ode Branch.

The lecture, according to a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the branch, Taofik Lawal, will hold at the Chris Ogunbanjo Centre, Eruwon-Ijebu, with the theme” “Towards a better Administration of Justice in Nigeria, Case for Systemic, Structural and Attitudinal Transformation.”

It will be chaired by the Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu.

The 22nd Bar Lecture is part of the 2019 Bar Week, which started with Jumat prayers on Friday, Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, will feature Fitness Walk and novelty match between Ijebu Ode and Abeokuta branches of NBA.

Adesina is very active both at the Bar and also in private legal practice.

He was the Publicity Secretary, Secretary and Chairman of Ikeja Branch of NBA at various periods.

He was later elected the General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association.