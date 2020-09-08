The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade, has reversed his earlier order of all markets and shops to be closed during the 2020 Amole festival.

The reversal was contained in a statement by Michael Adeyeye, Chief Press Secretary to the monarch, on Tuesday in Akure.

Adeyeye said: “The palace wishes to notify residents of Akure and its environ that the Deji and Paramount Ruler of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade, Odundun II, has approved the reversal of the earlier directive for the closure of all markets and shops in Akure during the Amole festival scheduled to hold September 9.

“In view of this, all shops and markets in Akure will remain open during the celebration of the age long traditional festival.”

According to him, the reversal of the earlier directive is premised on the monarch’s decision to cushion the effect of economic hardship among market women occasioned by the adverse effect of COVID–19.

Adeyeye added: “The palace wishes to enjoin residents, market women and shop owners to go about their lawful duties without let or hindrance during this celebration.

“And it is equally important to restate that, the festival will not in anyway restrict human and vehicular movement.”